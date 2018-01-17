JAMMU: More than 12 policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured when a mob attacked them with stones and torched to a place of worship and few vehicles over the last rites of a Hindu woman married to a Christian man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Seema Kumari got married to Rinku Kumar, who later embraced Christianity. They belonged to Sayal village in Nowshera town.

Kumar worked as a labourer in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Kumari died on Sunday. Her family alleged she was killed and that she was forced to convert to Christianity.

They wanted her body to be burnt according to Hindu customs, but Kumar's family objected to it, insisting that it should be buried.

The woman's family members and and a number of people from the village protested it.

Kumar's family was given police protection.

Flying into a rage, the protesters torched a makeshift place of worship, two shops, a few vehicles and structures, police said.

A mob threw stones at policemen, who used teargas shells to disperse them.

A police officer said standard operation procedures were followed and the protesters baton charged.

He said at least 12 policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in stone pelting.

A few persons have been rounded up for interrogation and a case has been registered in connection with the incident, he said.

Additional force was deployed in the area to bring situation under control.