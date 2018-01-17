CHANDIGARH: There is a potato glut in Punjab and potato farmers in the state are facing losses with the new crop set to arrive in the market even as last year’s crop is lying in cold stores.

In the last two days, around three lakh tonnes of potato has been dumped on roads and fields by the owners of cold stores. Besides, owners of cowsheds, dairy farmers from Rajasthan and Gujjars have been asked to take the potatoes free of cost, as the farmers have refused to lift it.

The new potato crop is being sold at `2.80 a kilo even though the farmers have spent `7 to `8 a kilo on the crop. This is the third year in row that potato farmers are facing losses.It is estimated that nearly 40 per cent of the cold stores in the state are currently filled with the old crop.