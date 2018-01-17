LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident which brought back memories of Pradyuman murder case of Ryan International school, Gurugram, a student of class 1 was critically injured when he was attacked twice with a sharp-edged object in the school toilet in Lucknow on Tuesday morning.

Initially, the school authorities rushed the victim to a private clinic where the doctors referred him to the Trauma Centre finding the injuries grave. Now the child was stated to be out of danger, however, an unidentified senior girl student of the same school is believed to have stabbed the kid.

Hrithik Sharma, 7, class I-A of Brightland School in Triveninagar locality of Lucknow was found bleeding profusely with his limbs tied and mouth stuffed with a cloth in the washroom on the second floor of the school during the round of discipline head Amit Singh Chauhan on Tuesday morning.

While passing through the washroom, Chauhan stopped hearing someone thumping the door and on opening it, he found injured Hritik soaked in blood with stab wounds on his chest and abdomen.

School principal Reena Manas rushed the kid to a private nursing home where the doctors referred him to KGMU Trauma Centre, Hrithik's father, Rajesh Sharma, an employee at the High Court, charged the school administration with hushing up the matter by not informing the police authorities immediately. He also claimed that school authorities mounted pressure on the family to put a lid over the issue as the child was now receiving treatment.

However, when the matter came into the media after a tip-off by a medical staff of trauma centre, Principal Reena Manas too informed the office of SP (Trans-Gomti) about the incident on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have yet to give a formal complaint to the police in the case.

According to police sources, an FIR would be lodged against an unidentified person.

The senior officials claimed that the initial round of investigation indicated that the child was first attacked with a wiper inside the washroom followed by a sharp-edged weapon on his chest and abdomen.

However, the boy is believed to have told police that a 'didi' with a boy-cut hairstyle first took him to the bathroom, thrashed him, and then stabbed him with a knife. He told his parents and police that he could identify the girl.

While the police officials sealed the washroom on Wednesday, the hunt for the accused was on. In the process, the cops were sifting through the CCTV footages. A teacher said that though all closed-circuit televisions in the school were functional, there was no CCTV near the bathroom and hence it was becoming difficult to zero in on the accused girl.

Though the reason for the brutal attack on Hrithik was yet to be ascertained, sources in SSP office said that they were waiting for the child’s condition to improve so that they could identify the culprit on the basis of the clues given by him.

Meanwhile, in a late night development, the police sources claimed to have established the identity of the girls suspected to be accused of stabbing Hritik in school washroom. She is a Class VI student and a police team was going to interrogate her in the night itself, said a senior police official.