KANPUR: A 13-year-old boy allegedly died after shooting himself with his father's rifle at his house in Ashok Nagar here, police said today.

The incident that took place yesterday saw Gaurav Shukla taking the extreme step when his mother and younger sister were busy doing household chores, they said.

According to Circle officer Suryapal Singh, after hearing gunshot sound, both, the mother and sister, rushed to the room and saw Gaurav lying dead in a pool of blood with his father's licensed rifle next to him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar Meena said that the rifle was seized and empty shell were found from the crime scene.

"Prima facie it appeared that the teenager was insisting on not going to coaching classes and was scolded by mother," SSP said.

A case has been registered and police is investigating the matter for further details, the SSP added.