NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: There will be no subsidy for Haj from this year, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Tuesday. “Despite the withdrawal of subsidy, a record 1.75 lakh Indian Muslims will undertake pilgrimage this year,” he added.

Naqvi also said that the Saudi Arabian government had, in principle, agreed to allow Haj journey from India by ships and officials of the two countries will sit together to finalise the modalities. “This is part of our policy to empower minorities with dignity and without appeasement,” Naqvi added.

The move was met with mixed reactions in the State. MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the removal of subsidy has been his demand over the years. In a series of tweets and later at a media conference Owaisi said, “I challenge Modi government to spend Rs 20,000 crore on Muslim girls’ scholarship.’’

He also attacked BJP-ruled States spending huge amounts on Hindu festivals. “...Why did Modi govt grant Rs 100 crore to MP for Simhastha Maha Kumbh? Was that not appeasement?’’ he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC and leader of opposition in Legislative Council Mohd Ali Shabbir castigated the decision as a hasty and blatant anti-Muslim act of ruling government, taken to please Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is presently touring the country.

Shabbir demanded the Centre to ensure that it continues to host medical camps at Jiddah, Mecca and Madina for the care and safety of Muslims during the Haj pilgrimage.“Haj subsidy is going to be a burden on the sick Air India, the Centre should float an open tender for other airlines to participate and provide cheap flights for the pilgrimage. Many airlines would be keen to provide competitive fares as nearly 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims will travel over few days ,” he said.

“Muslims of India never asked for subsidy and now they don’t want to agitate against the government as the Haj trip is about one’s religious faith. Those who have money to travel for the holy journey is only permitted to head for Haj,” said Ilyas Shamshi, an activist.