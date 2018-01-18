SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday disclosed that 251 weapons including automatic rifles were looted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years while 363 militants and 71 civilians were killed in militancy violence in 2016 and 2017.

“251 weapons including AK-47, Self-Loading rifles (SLR), INSAS, carbine rifles and a gas gun were snatched by militants in Jammu and Kashmir,” J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who also holds home portfolio, informed the members in Legislative Council in Jammu today in a written reply to a question by BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa.

She said the looted weapons include 35 AK rifles, 43 SLRs, 44 Insas, 4 cabines, 1 Light Machine Gun (LMG), 5 303 rifles, 12 pistols, 1 Pika gun, 1 Gas gun, 2 UMGs, Ak-41 Rifle and 102 tear gas shells/grenades.

The CM further disclosed that of the 251 looted weapons, 76 items including 23 AK rifles, 25 Insas, 4 carbine, 10 SLRs, 1 LMG, 2 303 Rifles, 1 Gas gun, 6 pistols, 1 Pika gun, 2 UMGs and 1 Ak-41 Rifle have been recovered.

“90 accused persons have been arrested in these cases,” she said.

In response to a question on measures taken to prevent looting of weapons in future, Mehbooba said static guards have been sensitized to remain extra vigilant so that militants don’t succeed in snatching the weapons.

She also said that departmental action has been initiated against the policemen, who were not alert when the weapons were snatched.

On bank robberies, Mehbooba disclosed that Rs 1,13,05,144 were looted by during various bank robberies in the State.

The militants resorted to bank robberies after scrapping of old Rs 500 and 1000 notes in November 2016.

“Out of Rs 1,13,05,144 looted, an amount of Rs 1,99,000 has been recovered. FIR has been lodged in all cases and investigation is going on. Besides, challan has been produced before court of law against the five accused,” added CM.

Meanwhile, in a separate question by BJP State president and MLA Sat Paul Sharma, Mehbooba in a written reply informed Legislative Assembly that 363 militants and 71 civilians were killed during last two years in the State.

“213 militants including 127 foreign militants and 86 locals were killed in anti-militancy operations in the Valley in 2017 while 150 militants including 119 foreigners and 31 locals were killed in 2016,” she disclosed.

The CM further informed that 51 civilians were killed in militancy violence in 2017 and 20 in 2016.

She said 176 militants were also arrested in Valley in last two years. “97 militants were arrested last year and 79 in 2016”.

The CM also disclosed that large quantities of arms and ammunition including 568 AK rifles, 300 pistols, 30 RPG/RL, 7 sniper rifles, 13 kgs RDx, 110 IEDs and 191 wireless sets were recovered from militants.