Power tariff hike proposed

The Chandigarh electricity department has proposed a 20 per cent tariff hike for both domestic and commercial consumers for the next financial year. The hike has been proposed to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to meet a revenue shortfall of `190 crore. The commission will invite objections from city residents in March before taking a final decision. Last May, the JERC had turned down the electricity department’s proposal for a 22 per cent hike for 2017-18 across various categories. The department had claimed that it had suffered losses amounting to around `40 crore in three years.

Restrictions on transfer of property

The Chandigarh Housing Board has stopped transfer of property on the basis of general power of attorney (GPA) and special power of attorney (SPA). The move comes after the Finance Department of Chandigarh Administration issued directions to all departments that no transfer of title or mutation shall be carried out merely on the basis of GPA and SPA. The wills executed along with such GPA or SPA shall also not be considered for effecting the mutation. The department issued these orders in pursuance of a judgment of the Supreme Court dated October 11, 2011, passed in the case of Suraj Lamp and Industries Private Limited vs the State of Haryana.

Study on causes of air pollution

The environment department of Chandigarh Administration has decided to commission a study to identify the main pollutants responsible for the increasing levels of air pollution in the city, including an increase in PM 2.5 levels. The study will try to find out if the air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning, vehicular pollution, pollen or other factors. It will also assess the degree of damage caused. The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee has indicated that in the last five years, respiratory suspended particulate matter levels have increased.

Cops avoid being posted as SHOs

No police officer in Chandigarh wants to be posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of any police station in the city. Inspectors in Chandigarh Police are avoiding being posted as SHOs due to the increased pressure the posting brings, and are requesting their seniors not to post them as SHOs. Gone are the days when inspectors wanted to be posted as SHOs. In a recent meeting in which a senior officer interviewed twenty inspectors to be posted as SHOs, most of them declined the posting. Now SHOs of eight police stations are serving in the post for the first time.

Vehicle registration made easier

Now there will be no need to go to the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) to get your new vehicle registered as the RLA has selected four automobile dealers (Saluja Ford and Harbir Automobile for four-wheelers, and Charisma Godwheels and Platinum Honda for two-wheelers) at whose showrooms vehicles can be registered. This will not only help city residents get the registration certificate quickly, but will also bring transparency. This pilot project will be expanded to all automobile dealers.

