MANGALURU: A Dubai bound SpiceJet flight's departure from Mangaluru was delayed by more than four hours after its co-pilot was found in an inebriated state on Wednesday night.

SpiceJet flight SG-059 with 180 passengers onboard was scheduled to leave Mangaluru at 12.15 pm. But during the pre-flight medical check, the co-pilot Sebahat Ulku Erk was tested positive for alcohol. As a result, he was not permitted to operate the flight as per the safety standards. The company then had to arrange for another pilot, which led to delay.

The flight took off at 4.30 am on Thursday morning.

First officer Sebahat Ulku Erk who was found in the inebriated state belongs to Corendon Airlines of Turkey and was rostered to operate SpiceJet as per a wet lease agreement between the two airlines.

In a press statement, Anand Deora, Senior Manager (Corporate Communications), SpiceJet Ltd, confirmed the news saying the first officer failed to meet the stringent SpiceJet safety standards by testing positive during a pre-flight medical check for alcohol and was hence was not permitted to operate the flight. He said the co-pilot was since suspended and sent back to his country. He can no more operate SpiceJet flights.