Gorkhaland supporters take part in a mass rally at Mirik in Darjeeling. (File | PTI)

DARJEELING: Former chairman of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabha, Lopsang Yolmo, was arrested today for his alleged involvement in destroying public property in the Darjeeling hills during the Gorkhaland statehood agitation last year.

Yolmo had taken charge as temporary chairman of the GTA Sabha after the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief, Bimal Gurung, resigned on June 23 last year.

Yolmo was arrested from near a school in the Bengal-Bihar border, police said.

The GJM leader was booked under various sections of IPC including 188 (disobedience to order by public servant), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) and 307 (attempt to murder).

Police said that he was involved in destroying public properties during the 104-day-long strike in the hills that had lasted from June to September in 2017.