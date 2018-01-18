KURUKSHETRA: The family of the deceased accused in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Jind demanded compensation and a government job for one of the members of the family.

Speaking to ANI, Jhansa village head Puneet Mal said the family also demanded CBI inquiry into the death of the 19-year old youth.

“The family has demanded a medical exam to be conducted of the children rounded up by the police on suspicion, as they allege that they were tortured by the police. The family has also demanded compensation as well as a job for them or their families,” he said.

The body of the 19-year-old youth who was named in the FIR as the alleged abductor in the savage rape and murder case of a 15-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Kurukshetra district was found on Wednesday, following which postmortem was conducted.

On a related note, the 15-year-old girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured.

The half-naked body of the minor, who was missing since last Tuesday after she left home for tuition classes, was found with injury marks near a canal in Budhakhera village of Jind district.