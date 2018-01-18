SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against a TV channel for showing two innocent students as militants.

A police spokesman said that pictures of Farhan Shafi, a Class 12 student, and Farhat Rashid, a diploma holder, were telecast as militants in place of a dead militant, Farhan Wani.

Farhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Larnoo village on January 9.

"The news channel on the same day showed both the innocent youths as militants. A case has been registered and investigation has started," an officer said.