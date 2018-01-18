KOLKATA: Eminent cartoonist and author Chandi Lahiri died at a hospital here today, his family members said. He was 87.

He was admitted to the R G Kar Hospital two days ago after he was diagnosed with pneumonia, his family said.

Lahiri was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

His cartoons reflected the socio-political situation in West Bengal and the entire country for over 50 years.

The popular cartoonist had a large fan following among the readers of various newspapers, where his works appeared, including in a leading vernacular daily here.

His distinctive style made him an institution and his cartoons were used even in various government campaigns.

He had started his career as a journalist in 1952 and became a full-time cartoonist in the next one decade.

Lahiri had also penned several books on cartoons, including 'Bangla Cartooner Itihas' (History of cartoons in Bngal).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to extend her condolences, "Saddened at the passing away of eminent artist and cartoonist Chandi Lahiri. May his works continue to engage and entertain. My heartfelt condolences to his family."