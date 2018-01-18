VHP international working president Pravin Togadia during a press conference at Chandramani Hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria said on Wednesday that the Vasundhara Raje government had withdrawn the case registered against VHP leader Pravin Togadia three years ago, but the police could not get the case withdrawn from the court which led to the present crisis.

Kataria said the state government has no role in the issue of Rajasthan Police reaching Gujarat to arrest Togadia. "We have already withdrawn the case in 2015. However, this letter failed to reach the court owing to some technical errors," he added.

Kataria confirmed that an ASI and a constable went to Gujarat, but not with an intention to arrest Togadia.

Now senior officials in the Rajasthan government are busy searching for the letter which can prove that the Rajasthan government has taken the case back.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 20.

If they get the letter by then, it will be submitted in the court or else the state government will have to reissue the letter.

Meanwhile, Congress veteran leader Archana Sharma held the state government responsible for the situation.

A case was registered on April 3, 2002 against Togadia for flouting norms of Section 144 in Sri Ganganagar where he called a public gathering at a time when the administration had clamped curfew in the town.