LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh figures among top five states in the country for speedy redressal of public grievances, says Central Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in its latest review. The state left Gujarat behind to push its way ahead to top five states by disposing off 68.89 per cent of grievances during the last 10 months under CM Yogi Adityanath.

Puducherry tops the tally by registering 96.61 per cent redressal of grievances followed by Chhattisgarh 83.91 per cent, Delhi 74.38 per cent and Tamil Nadu 71.26 per cent respectively.

Gujarat is slightly lower than UP at 67.02 per cent redressal.

In all, UP government received around 2.46 lakh complaints of which around 1.69 lakh grievances were settled. On the contrary, if union territories are also added up, Uttar Pradesh slips down to 10th position.

In this case, Chandigarh has bagged the top slot with its complaint disposal percentage standing at 97.59 per cent.

Similarly, Daman and Diu with 96.63 per cent, Dadar and Nagar Haveli with 96.49 per cent, Andaman and Nicobar with 94.04 per cent and Lakshadweep with 88.19 per cent are the other star performers.

The Integrated Grievances Redressal System (IGRS) of Uttar Pradesh, received around 11 lakh complaints ever since Yogi government came to power. However, as of now, the backlog of complaints to be disposed off has come down to 23,000 grievances only.

Moreover, about two months back, the IGRS used to receive around 4,500 to 5,000 complaints daily from different channels including post, e-mail and ‘jansunwai’ portal. However, the number has fallen down to around 1900 complaints daily, said officials at Chief Minister office adding the strong follow-up mechanism in place had made it possible.

Strict monthly review of the complaints by Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath himself through video conferencing had made a lot of difference.

Under the present dispensation, while IGRS has speeded up the disposal of grievances, it has also become a tool to evaluate the performance of DMs and SSPs of the districts.

As per the sources, now the slow pace of redressal of grievances was limited to the level of junior rung of governance including SDM, tehsildar and lekhpal level and in police department up to station officer and beat in-charge level.

In all, the cases of complaints not being redressed have come down to 15 per cent.

This includes a few subjudice matters, sources claimed.