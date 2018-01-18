LUCKNOW: Picking up the threads of raging debated over relevance of madarsas and the curriculum taught in Islamic educational institutions, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that he did not favour closure of madarsas but saw the need for modernisation of the institutions, both madarsas and Sanskrit Vidyalayas alike in the state. The CM was presiding over

‘Northern Minority Coordination’ meeting of the ministers of minority affairs of nine northern states here on Thursday. Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present at the meeting.

Pitching for modern education in institutions beyond religious faiths, the Chief Minister called it imperative to bring the future of the country to the social mainstream and prepare it for future challenges in a better way.

“Closing down the madarsas is not a solution. Only quality education is the solution,” he said adding the need of the hour was to equip the students of all the institutions, not only Islamic but Sanskrit also, with modern education so that they could face the cut throat competition out there in the world.

“I will appeal the Sanskrit schools also to upgrade their syllabus and include subjects like computer, English, Science, Mathematics, beside traditional Vedic education to prepare the students for future,” stated the CM.

Highlighting the point that the country had largely failed in utilising the unbridled, misguided bundles of energy in nation building, Yogi Adityanath reiterated his government’s commitment to work for the growth of everyone irrespective of caste and religion. “We are working on the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he maintained.

Talking about the apprehensions among sections with the ascendance of BJP government in the state, the CM said there were doubts that budget for certain heads would be reduced but it did not happen as the government was committed to the equal growth of all sections without any discrimination.

“We won’t let even the last person of the society feel neglected,” he stated adding readily that his government would also ensure that no one even got swayed by divisive forces and anti-social elements.

“All the sections of the society will have to come together to make India strong and superior,” added the CM.

The chief minister batted for nurturing skills in downtrodden especially women rather providing loans to them.

Minority Affairs ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, J&K, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bihar besides UP participated in the meeting.