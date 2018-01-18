LUCKNOW: The principal of Brightland School of Lucknow, where a class I student was stabbed inside the school toilet by a senior girl student, was taken into custody for hiding the incident and tampering with evidence. CM Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, visited the victim in KGMU Trauma Centre and took stock of his medical condition from the doctors here on Thursday. The Aliganj police has registered an FIR on the complaint of School management against unidentified persons under Sections 324 and 325 of IPC in the case.

Notably, Hritik Sharma, 7, of class-I was found in a pool of blood in school washroom after being allegedly beaten up by a wiper and stabbed twice on his chest and abdomen by a senior girl student of

the same school on Tuesday morning. The boy, who was taken to KGMU Trauma Centre by the school authorities, told the police officials on Wednesday evening that the accused girl took him to the washroom and started beating and stabbing him to get a holiday declared in the school.

“A short-hair Didi took me to the bathroom and started beating me first with a wiper and then attacked me with a knife,” Hritik purportedly told the police in his statement. After interrogating around 45 persons, including students and staff of Brightland school, the Aliganj police showed the victim a photo which he immediately identified as the culprit studying in Class VI in the same school. The police are questioning the 11-year-old girl in the matter.

Meanwhile, principal Rachit Manas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hushing up the case on the day of the incident and hiding the evidence whereas the director of the school, Veena Vyas, said: "I am taking all precautions in view of the Ryan International school case. We are also looking at whether it is due to the deadly game 'Blue Whale Challenge'."

On the other, SSP, Lucknow Deepak Kumar said that the boy was attacked with a vegetable knife. “We have recovered the weapon from the site of incident. We have also sent the hair of the accused found on the body of the victim for DNA profiling and the accused will soon be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” said the SSP adding that the girl was being questioned by women police officers in plain clothes.

However, as per the sources, the minor girl has a troubled past. She has escaped from her house twice during the last one year, once carrying Rs 1 lakh. The father of the accused is said to be Village Development Officer.

Meanwhile, the motive of the incident mentioned by the cops in general diary is that the girl wanted the school to shut down. The police sources claimed that during questioning, she admitted that was acting on the directions of a ‘blue whale’ like game she was addicted to. However, the investigators are going by

the victim’s statement.