NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday asked the ED to file a status report in a case against Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent Anand Chauhan accused of investing former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's "tainted" money in LIC policies.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann asked the Enforcement Directorate to file status report in the case by January 22 and a supplementary chargesheet as soon as possible.

The court listed the matter for February 20 for commencing of arguments of charges in the case.

The ED had filed a chargesheet against Chauhan and accused him of investing Virbhadra Singh's Rs 5.14 crore in LIC policies purchased in the name of the Chief Minister and his family members, including wife Pratibha Singh.

The ED booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A probe had allegedly found that Virbhadra Singh had accumulated assets worth Rs 6.03 crore in his name and in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2011.