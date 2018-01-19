Police outside the Ryan International School in Gurugram where Pradyuman was found dead. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea seeking its direction for a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children.

The Apex court had ordered a compilation of norms formulated by the Centre and states for its consideration.

Earlier in the month, the top court had asked all states and union territories to file a response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children across the country, the deadline of which is today.

So far, three states -- Haryana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh -- have filed their responses in the case.

On a related note, the plea was filed in the wake of the brutal murder of Pradyuman Thakur, a Class II student of Gurugram's Ryan International School last year.