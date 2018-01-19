LUCKNOW: Calling upon the seers to come together and play a positive role in nation building, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, without referring to Ram Temple issue, urged them not to make demands as everything would be done in due course even without demanding it.

Substantiating the notion, UP CM cited the examples of Yoga and Kumbh getting global recognition. “Similarly, all the popular demands will be met,” he assured the congregation of seers while addressing them during a ‘sant samagam’ programme organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the ongoing Magh Mela in Allahabad on Friday.

The CM’s observation came in response to VHP leaders’ demand of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya while opening the samagam.

Seeking the blessing of the saints and seers, the CM chose the occasion to warn the society against the divisive forces-– both internal and external—which, he claimed, were at work to divide the society along religious, caste and communal lines. “The unity of Hinduism is at crossroads. Several forces are spreading canard and misconceptions in the society about ‘sanatan’ values,” he said adding that lakhs of saints and seers of this country have the power to defeat such forces and meet the challenges head-on.

Elaborating on the ‘Sant Shakti’ (power of sainthood), the CM said that was one section of society with no familial responsibility. “Their (seers’) religion if any should be ‘Rashtradharm’, their wish, if any, should be peoples’ welfare,” he observed.

He assured the ‘sant samaj’ (saints) that he had not changed and that he fully shared their concerns. But at the same time, he also reminded them of their responsibilities and sought their support in protecting the national values and heritage.

Sending a terse message across, the CM reiterated his resolve to work for the development of all sections of society equally. “Today my government has completed 10 months in office. I think we have worked for the development of all without discriminating on the line of caste and community. But I will not follow the policy of appeasement either,” asserted Yogi.

“It is being alleged that stray cows are destroying farms and crops. There are around 12 lakh saints who have ashrams. They should take responsibility of such cattle,” Yogi added. He said state government would build ‘gaushalas’ (cowshelters) in each district where up to 12,000 cattle would be accommodated.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to clean up river Ganga and its tributaries under ‘Namami Gange Mission’ and promised to organise Kumbh in 2019 conforming to the level it deserved drawing crores from across the country and abroad. The CM felt that the congregations like Kumbh should not be organised just as an event but such platforms should be used as research ground to promote and propagate country’s rich cultural heritage and transfer the traditions to the next generation.