LUCKNOW: Amid the debate over the relevance of madrasas and the curriculum taught in Islamic educational institutions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that he did not favour the closure of madrasas but saw the need for modernisation of madrasas and Sanskrit Vidyalayas in the state.

The CM was presiding over the ‘Northern Minority Coordination’ meeting of ministers of minority affairs of nine northern states here. Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was present at the meeting.

“Closing down madrasas is not a solution. Only quality education is the solution,” Adityanath said, adding that the need of the hour was to equip students of Islamic and Sanskrit institutions with modern education so that they could face the cut-throat competition in the world.

“I will appeal to the Sanskrit schools to upgrade their syllabus and include subjects like computer science, English, science and mathematics, besides traditional Vedic education,” stated the CM.