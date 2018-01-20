LUCKNOW: Taking 17,000 youth into party fold, BJP chief Amit Shah assured them that Uttar Pradesh would be on top of the tally of developed states in the country before going for next assembly elections in 2022. Addressing the Yuva Udghosh programme in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, the BJP chief asked the youth to draw pride in becoming a part of the largest political party on the globe.

“An 11 crore workers strong party which is serving people on over 80 percent land of the country through its governments across 19 states,” said Shah. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party was not just a political outfit but it was a testimony to development, a movement and pledge to the formation of new India.

Projecting the saffron party as the cadre-based outfit which never failed to acknowledge the contribution of its cadre and catapulted even its booth level worker, like him, to head the organisation at the national level. He went on to cite PM Modi’s rise from a tea vendor to country’s top most post. “You won’t find such fair and impartial democracy in any other organisation. BJP is an ideology which you all are joining today,” he maintained while addressing a huge gathering at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidya Peeth on Saturday.

Striking a local connect, the BJP chief said that the holy city of Baba Vishwanath (Lord Shiva) energises the entire nation. “This programme taking off from Varanasi will send the message of progress and development across the country.

Shah then started counting the achievements of Modi-led central government which he claimed was working for the growth of all sections of society without any discrimination. He did not forget to mention the bill against triple talaq to benefit muslim women who had been suffering from the menace for ages.

He greeted UP CM claiming that under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, a new phase of development had started in UP.

“If the state will maintain the present rate of growth, Uttar Pradesh will top the tally of developed states in the country before going for its next assembly elections,” stated Shah..

Taking the story further, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that his government was working relentlessly to create job opportunities for youth and use the unbridled energy for social building.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi district administration had barred the people wearing black clothes from attending the event.

According to a senior police officer, the move was to prevent any protests from "troublesome elements". However, did not explain why even media persons were stopped from entering the premises.

Owing to the intelligence reports of protests, massive security arrangements were made and 12 Assistant Superintendent rank officials, 35 Deputy Superintendents, seven SHO's, 350 Sub Inspectors, 2,128 constables and nine companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary were deployed for the event.