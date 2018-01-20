New OPD building at Hamidia Hospital functional

The new outdoor patient department (OPD) building at Hamidia Hospital became operational on January 15. The first day of the new building saw six persons get stuck in the lift. They were taken out of the lift after it was repaired. In the first phase, the orthopaedics and surgery departments have started functioning at the new premises.

The other departments will be shifted from the old building later. A total of 400 patients were reported at the two departments in the new building on the first day. The new building will house two modern operation theatres, and once the OPDs of all departments are shifted to the building, the labs and the radiology department will also find a place there.

Retired cop booked for killing stray dog

A 62-year-old retired cop allegedly thrashed three stray puppies and their mother, killing one of the puppies and injuring the other two severely, besides breaking the mother’s leg. The incident came to light on Wednesday after local residents of TT Nagar area lodged a complaint with the police against the accused under Section 429 (killing or maiming cattle) of IPC. The accused, Motilal Gupta, hit the mother dog with a stick when the canine barked at his grandson, who was riding a bicycle on Monday. Despite her broken leg, the canine limped to her puppies at an abandoned house. Gupta followed her and beat the pups mercilessly, killing one of them.

IPS officer stripped of gallantry award is new DIG

Three months after being stripped of a gallantry award by the President for “orchestrating” a fake encounter with a criminal, 2003 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dharmendra Chaudhary was recently appointed as the new deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Bhopal police. After taking charge from outgoing DIG Santosh Kumar Singh, who was recently promoted and posted as IG Chambal Zone, the new DIG said his priority was to control crime against women in the city. “Effective action will be ensured against criminals and anti-social elements, particularly the perpetrators of crimes against women,” said Chaudhary. In September 2017, Chaudhary was stripped of a gallantry award after the National Human Rights Commission charged him with orchestrating a fake encounter in Jhabua district in December 2002.

MP fined for riding bike without helmet

The BJP MP from Bhopal, Alok Sanjar, was penalized by the city traffic police for riding a motorbike without a helmet during the state-wide Ekatm Yatra recently. The Lok Sabha member paid

`250 as fine on Wednesday afternoon for the infringement. The city traffic police had received a complaint from a citizen over WhatsApp along with a picture of the ruling party lawmaker driving the bike without a helmet. Acting on the complaint, the city police sent Sanjar an e-notice on Tuesday to pay the fine.

Girl wins first prize in international contest

A 22-year-old college student from Bhopal has won the first prize in an international writing competition with an article on marital rape. The IPER Institute student, Sumbul Hyder, bagged the first prize in a competition held by a website, Fuzia.com, which attracted participation by female writers from across the globe. Hyder feels that the generation gap means parents are uncomfortable talking to their children about marital rape, sex education, etc. She added that parents should make their daughters aware of their rights.