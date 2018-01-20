FATEHPUR: A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district committed suicide after a two men tried to rape her while she was going to relieve herself in the open.

The miscreants of the village had been molesting the minor girl for the past two years. She had also left her studies to save herself from molestation.

However, the accused groped her and tried to rape her when she was going for defecation on Thursday.

The police have sent her body for the postmortem and arrested the accused.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who visited the grieving family, assured strict action against the accused while warning them to mend their ways.