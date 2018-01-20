GUWAHATI: An Air India (AI) Delhi-Guwahati-Imphal flight, carrying 178 passengers, including Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, suffered a bird hit in Guwahati just before landing on Friday afternoon. However, the plane landed safely and there were no reports of injuries to anyone.

Following the incident, which occurred at around 3:45 pm, the onward journey of AI 889 to Imphal was cancelled.

“Just when the aircraft was going to land in Guwahati, there was a loud noise and then the plane shook briefly. Upon landing, I was told there was a bird hit. It caused a hole on the right side of the cockpit,” Singh said. He alleged that AI did not provide any food to the stranded passengers. A flight will take them to Imphal on Saturday.