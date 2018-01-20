A police personnel inspects a temporary shed of a nomadic Gujjar damaged in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan at Jora Farm village in Jammu on Saturday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: Three civilians and an army man were killed in fresh ceasefire violation and firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the death toll in last three days to 10.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district today.

He said Pakistani troops fired from automatic weapons and resorted to heavy mortar shelling on army positions.

“The fire was effectively returned by the soldiers,” the official said.

He said an army man Mandeep Singh, 23, sustained critical bullet injuries in the firing.

The injured soldier was evacuated to nearby hospital, where he succumbed.

The deceased soldier hailed from Alampur village of Sangroor in Punjab.

A BSF official said Pakistani troops fired on BSF posts and civilian areas along the IB stretch from Octroi to Chenab (Akhnoor) in Suchetgarh sector of R S Pura in Jammu.

He said the Pakistani troops also fired 52 mm and 82 mm mortar shells towards the BSF outposts and civilian areas.

The official said the firing and mortar shelling continued the day also.

Many mortar shells landed in the civilian areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Arun Kumar Manhas told New Indian Express that three civilians including 15-year-old boy were killed and 20 others injured in the Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in R S Pura, Abdullian and Kanachak sectors of Jammu district.

He said two civilians were killed in R S Pura sector and another in Kanachak sector.

Two of the deceased civilians were identified as Gaura Ram (15) and Gour Singh.

A BSF man and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan were also injured in cross-border firing. They have been hospitalised.

With the killing of four civilians and army man today, the death toll of people killed in cross-border firing and mortar shelling has risen to 10. Among the deceased include four security men and six civilians.

Manhas said the lodgement centres have been activated and people migrating from border areas are putting up at these centres.

He said 200-300 people of border areas of Jammu have migrated and are camping in the lodgement centres.

Another official said schools within 5 kms radius of LoC and IB in Jammu province have been closed.

He said the schools have been closed in view of continuous cross-border firing and shelling.

“We will be reviewing the situation on Monday morning. If the LoC and IB remains calm, then the schools will be opened otherwise they will remain to be closed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri told the members in Legislative Assembly in Jammu today that situation along the LoC and IB in Jammu province is tense after sudden spurt in firing and mortar shelling from across the border.

He said besides the civilian and security forces killing, about 46 people have been injured in cross-border firing and shelling.

The minister said an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of the NoKs of the deceased civilians while ex-gratia of Rs 5000 each has been sanctioned in respect of the injured persons as an immediate assistance.

The minister said 700 people have been shifted to safer places while 129 animals have been killed and 93 injured.

