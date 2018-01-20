Relatives & locals blocked Bharat Mata Chowk in protest against death of two youth who died after meeting with accident & being denied help by cops. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

LUCKNOW: The Saharanpur police in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday suspended three police personnel and ordered departmental probe against them for allegedly refusing to help two 17-year-old boys who laid bleeding on the roadside after an accident. The cops allegedly refused to take the two injured boys to a hospital saying that their vehicle would get dirty.

According to local sources, Sunny Gupta and Arpit Khurana, students of Class X and residents of Sotia Vihar, flung into a drain along the road as the motorbike, they were riding, hit an electric pole.

The gravely injured boys were taken out of the drain by passersby and were made to lie on the roadside. In the meantime, the locals informed the police who reached the spot in a Dial 100 in Toyota Innova car.

The sources said seeing the boys bleeding profusely, the cops refused to take them to the hospital in police car saying that their vehicle would be spoiled by the blood, and instead, suggested the locals to take the victims to a hospital in a tempo.

Consequently, the locals took both the wounded victims to a district hospital in a three-wheeler where both died during the treatment. Meanwhile, the passersby shot the incident and released the video on social media.

Taking cognisance of the video showing indifferent cops refusing help to the victims, Saharanpur police administration Friday suspended three cops — head constable Inderpal Singh and constables Pankaj Kumar and Manoj Kumar.

According to DIG, Saharanpur range, Sunil Emannuel, after the suspension of the three cops, a departmental probe was also ordered into their alleged inhuman behaviour. “Such intolerance is uncalled for. They were duty-bound to help the boys struggling for life. After suspension and the inquiry, when their irresponsible and immoral conduct will be established conclusively, further action will be taken against the three,” said the DIG.