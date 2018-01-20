RAIPUR: Two Naxals have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said today.

The cadres turned themselves in along with weapons before senior police officials at the district headquarter yesterday, a top police official told PTI.

They were identified as Nelliram Kashyap, hailing from Orchha area of Narayanpur, and Munna Ista (30) of Barsoor area of Dantewada, he said adding both were active as janmilitia members of Maoists.

Kashyap surrendered along with one muzzle loading gun, one tiffin bomb, explosive powder, Maoists pamphlets and crackers. Ista surrendered along with one muzzle loading gun, the officer added.

He said the rebels had expressed disillusionment with "hollow" ideology of the Naxal movement and were impressed with the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government.

A cash of Rs 10,000 were also given to each of the two as encouragement money. Further, they will be facilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official said.