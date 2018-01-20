SHAHJAHANPUR: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pitching for open defecation-free nation, Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur is reeling under lack of toilets.

The local women said that they are scared of going out to relieve themselves due to lack of toilets in the village.

One of the women said that she lost her legs after she was run over by a train while defecating near the railway track.

However, Shahjahanpur Chief Development Officer Sanjeev Singh said that their team is building toilets in the village.

“We have a team which goes to villages and make locals aware about building toilets. We are building toilets with whatever funds that have been allotted to us. We are filling gaps and working on it,” he said.

The government has been making several efforts to make the country open defecation-free.

Last year, the government announced to launch a new campaign called 'Darwaza Band' for promotion of toilet usage in the rural areas across the country.