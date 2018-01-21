NEW DELHI: Former Telecom Minister and DMK leader A Raja launched his book ‘2G Saga unfolds’ here on Saturday in the presence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja said, “When I was arrested and put in jail, there was a lot of anguish and it was there I felt that there was a need to write my story.” The former minister said that he was cross-examined by the CBI 14 times and around 1,700 questions were posed to him during the trial.

Speaking of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Raja said he had given a copy of the book to him. “I met him and gave a copy. Our meeting lasted for 30 minutes. We discussed political issues. What we discussed will be revealed when the right time arrives,” the former minister said.

Raja said he had finished penning the book in 2015 itself but he decided to release it now. “My talks with other publishers broke down earlier. I am happy that my current publisher came forward and decided to publish the book despite lot of troubles,” he said.

Abdullah said the book was an honest account by Raja. “I am happy that finally justice has been done,” he said. Without naming Pakistan, he also laid emphasis on the need for a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. “Our neighbour is troublesome. The conflict must end and peace must prevail in the state,” he said and added that borders should exist only geographically and hearts of people must be united.

The book has been published by Har-Anand Publishers and showcases the former telecom minister’s take on the 2G spectrum allocation scam. Raja and 22 others including DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi were acquitted of all charges by a special CBI court on December 21.