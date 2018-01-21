PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has removed Dr Shipra Paul from the post of Director of Health Services in view of her alleged involvement in multi crore medicine procurement scam.



As per an written order issued on Friday, Dr. Shipra Paul has been officially removed from the post of Director and has been posted as Deputy Director (Medical) in the Health Department.



The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anwar Moosa has also been shunted out as District TB Officer for his alleged involvement in the same case.



A few moth back the Central Bureau of Investigation had filed an FIR against Dr. Shipra Paul along with Dr. Anwar Moosa and a Pharmacist for their alleged direct involvement in the purchase of medicines worth several crores of rupees for the department, without prior approval of the competent authority.



Although there are many who are now raising questions as why these officials have not been placed under suspension yet and why administration is too soft in dealing with these officials.



Meanwhile, Dr. S P Burma, the Medical Superintendent of GB Pant hospital has been assigned the additional charges of Director of Health Services of Andaman and Nicobar Administration.



The removal of Dr. Shipra Paul has been approved by the Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



