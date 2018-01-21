ARARIA: A team of 56th battalion of Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) today arrested a person, allegedly involved in child trafficking, and rescued five children from Jogbani railway station in Bihar's Araria district.

Acting on a tip-off, the SSB personnel carried out a special search operation at Jogbani railway station and intercepted a person since five children, all of them boys, were accompanying him, SSB's 56th battalion Commandant Mukesh Tyagi said.

On being asked by SSB's patrolling team, the person, later identified as Mohammad Naim, failed to give any satisfactory reply about where he was taking the children and why, Tyagi said.

When asked, the children, all of them less than 15 years old told the SSB team that Mohammad Naim was taking them to New Delhi where they would be given jobs, the commandant said.

SSB later handed over the person, allegedly involved in child trafficking, along with five children to Jogbani Government Railway Police (GRP) for further and necessary action.

While Mohammad Naim is a resident of Bagdara village under the jurisdiction of Jokihat police station in Araria district, the boys are residents of Jokihat village within limits of the same police station in the same district.