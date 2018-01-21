DARJEELING: The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) president Binay Tamang today alleged that Bimal Gurung had misled common people in the name of Gorkhaland movement.

Tamag made the allegation while addressing a public meeting in Sukna in Darjeeling district.

Tamang alleged that funds intended for public benefits were misused by Gurung and his associates.

He said his main objective is development of the Darjeeling hills.

The emphasis will be on water, health and road development, he said.

Sikkim being a separate state should not interfere in the politics of the Darjeeling hills, he said.

"We do not want them to interfere in our affairs. We want to maintain a friendly relationship," he said.

He also lashed out at the central government saying that the Centre has not given a single penny apart from giving Rs 600 crore during the formation of the GTA.

Before concluding his speech, Tamang said that peace has returned in the Hills and tourists have started visiting.