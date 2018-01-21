CHANDIGARH: People joining Haryana government services will have to adhere to anti-dowry laws by declaring items, assets and money they received from their in-laws, an official release said.

"A person while entering a government job should give an undertaking in writing that if and when he enters any marital alliance, he will strictly comply with anti-dowry law in letter and spirit," the official release said.

Besides, he will also have to provide full details of all the articles of property and amount of money received by him from his in-laws in any name or manner, it said.

All the administrative secretaries, head of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court have been asked for strict compliance of the same under Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees' Conduct) Rules, 2016, it further added.