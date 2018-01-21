BARAMULLAH: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan to not to make the valley a battleground.

Mufti while speaking at the passing out parade of new Police constables here at Subsidiary Training Centre said that when the entire nation is reaching new heights, Jammu and Kashmir is moving in the opposite direction.

“There is a lot of bloodshed at our border. The country is moving on the path of development, but the opposite is happening in the valley. I want to appeal the prime minister and Pakistan to not to make Jammu and Kashmir a battleground, but should try to make a friendly relation with the each other,” Mufti said.

Further stressing on the issue, the chief minister also said that the work of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the toughest.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police has the biggest challenges in front of them. They have to face their own people while maintaining law and order in the state and have to keep patience while dealing with it,” she said.