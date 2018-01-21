NEW DELHI: Handing out a clear warning, Union home minister Rajnath Singh cautioned Pakistan that if needed, Indian forces were capable of crossing over and attack the enemy on its own soil.

“India has emerged as a powerful nation in the world and it wants healthy ties with the neighbouring country which is not mending ways,” said the home minister while addressing a public rally here on Sunday.

Singh claimed that India had proved it could attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in a foreign territory if the situation demanded so.

The Home Minister’s remarks was in reference to the cross-border action by Indian forces in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir killing three Pakistani soldiers. They had also destroyed an enemy post in a brief surgical strike with the help of five commandos. The operation was seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district.

"A few months ago, Pakistan violated the ceasefire and martyred 17 of our jawans. PM convened a meeting with all of us on the serious issue and we decided to teach Pakistan a lesson. As a result, Indian Army crassed the border into Pakistani area and killed the militants waiting to enter the country to carry out massive attacks," Singh claimed.

Assuring the gathering of a strong reaction to Pakistan’s misadventures, the minister said: "Let me assure you that we will not let the country’s head bow." He added that even the world has acknowledged India as a world power ans one of the most rapidly growing economies on globe. “Even global economists and experts have accepted it,” he stated attributing it to the leadership of PM Modi.