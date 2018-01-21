KANPUR: A heated row over luring clients turned fatal as a lawyer was allegedly shot dead by another in full public view in the congested Gwaltoli area, police said.

The shootout triggered panic among locals and passers-by who ran to safer places or shut their doors.

According to police officials, even as people ran helter skelter, some mustered courage and nabbed the alleged attacker, Mohit (32), and his wife, and handed them over to the police. The two were, however, thrashed before being handed over, they said.

Mohit was later admitted at Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital following his critical condition.

The victim identified as Sunil Sharma (36), and was behind bars in a murder case and got bail just a couple of months back, a senior police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur), Akhilesh Kumar Meena, said, "Mohit and Sunil had a tiff over luring clients of each other on slashed fees. They entered into a scuffle after which Mohit asked his wife to get her licenced double barrel gun with which he shot Sunil in the head".

A case under relevant section will be slapped against Mohit who already has some cases pending against him, the SSP said.