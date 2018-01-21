KOHIMA: Former Nagaland Chief Minister Keyezhe L. Chishi on Saturday resigned from Congress primary membership ahead of the February 27 assembly elections.

"In view of the trust deficit inspite of repeated submission and advice to the appropriate authority in the Congress for the last one year, I cannot remain in the party anymore," Chishi said in his resignation letter sent to Congress Nagaland unit President K. Therie.

The term of the 60-member Assembly expires on March 13, 2018.