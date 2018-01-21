GANDHINAGAR: Universities should give top priority to preparing students for employability, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday, lauding Gujarat University for helping many new entrepreneurs through its programmes.

Addressing the varsity's 66th convocation, he said: "Gujarat University is supporting many new entrepreneurs through its Start-up and Entrepreneurship Council.

"The creation of the Council of Skill Development is also a welcome step towards empowering students. Today's universities should give top priority to preparing their students for employability, and for self-employment and entrepreneurship."

The President said that there are many good institutions in Ahmedabad that promote a start-up culture.

Also noting that recently, the Prime Ministers of India and Israel inaugurated the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology - or iCreate - in Ahmedabad, he said that this will provide world-class facilities to young Indian entrepreneurs and urged students of Gujarat University to take advantage of them.