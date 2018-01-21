JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today campaigned in Alwar and exuded confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming bypolls in the state by virtue of "women power".

Interacting with women, Raje coined the acronym MAA (Mandalgarh, Ajmer and Alwar) and said that "women power would give BJP the victory" in bypolls.

She held separate meetings with people in Alwar (rural), Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh areas and sought support for the party's candidate, Jaswant Yadav, who is a minister in the Raje government.

The bye-elections to the Mandalgarh assembly, and Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats are slated to be held on January 29.