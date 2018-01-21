GUWAHATI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Hindutva is one thing that has united Indians despite so much diversity and differences in the country, and that the greatness of Hindutva lies in the fact that it accepts and respects all diversity.

He was addressing 'Luitporiya Hindu Samavesh', dubbed as one of the largest conclaves ever organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the northeastern states, which was attended by over 50,000 people, including over 35,000 swayamsevaks at the Veterinary College grounds in Khanpara area here.

"Hindutva accepts all schools of thoughts and accepts everyone that comes to its fold," the RSS chief said.

"There is a need to awaken the people and it is not the responsibility of one person alone. Each individual living in this country must take the responsibility to awaken their fellow countrymen for the sake of a better India," Bhagwat said.

"If one loses his links with Hindutva, he is bound to lose his links with India," he said.

Referring to Pakistan, Bhagwat said that after partition "India has forgotten its enmity with Pakistan after August 15, 1947, but Pakistan is yet to forget its enmity with India," he said.

"The RSS's strength is not in showing its strength or to scare anyone but it is for strengthening society for the betterment of everyone. Don't just remain a spectator, a sympathiser; learn to come down and learn the Sangh culture. Mothers and sisters need to send their sons to RSS shakhas and teach them our vision," Bhagwat said.