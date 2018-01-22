NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police today filed a charge sheet against suspected al-Qaeda terrorist Zeeshan Ali, deported from Saudi Arabia in August last year, in a case of making provocative speeches to recruit Indian youths and establishing a base for the terror outfit.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma posted the matter for February 2 when it will decide on the point of taking cognisance of the document filed by the police.

Ali's name, along with that of 11 others, was disclosed by Syed Anzar Shah and four others -- Mohd Asif, Zafar Masood, Mohd Abdul Rehman and Abdul Sami -- arrested in the case earlier.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Ali after searching for him over a year after three alleged AQIS (AlQaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) operatives were arrested in 2015.