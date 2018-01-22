SRINAGAR: After granting amnesty to over 9000 first time stone pelters in Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday disclosed that her government was mulling amnesty to second time offenders.

“The government will examine and assess the cases of youth against whom more than one cases are registered,” Mehbooba told members in Legislative Council today.

She said after carefully monitoring the results of the amnesty scheme, the government would also examine the cases of second time offenders.

The PDP-BJP coalition government has already granted amnesty to over 9000 youth, who were first time stone pelters, and against whom FIRs were registered by police.

Mehbooba told the members in upper house that the amnesty granted to over 90000 youth in various law and order related cases is aimed at bringing them back to their families and societies so that they can lead a peaceful life and restart their education, careers and other job pursuits.

“We hope that the parents of these youth will also play their role in getting these youth back into their social milieu,” she said.

The J&K government granted amnesty to first time offenders after advise from Union Ministry of Home Affairs following recommendation by central government’s interlocutor on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma.

In response to question by PDP MLC Firdous Ahmad Tak, Agriculture Minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura informed the Legislative Council that by giving amnesty to the first time offenders, the government was involving their parents and families so that they encourage their wards not to indulge in such activities in future.

He said the government would consider the cases of second time offenders for amnesty.

The minister disclosed that no case has been recommended for amnesty under Section 120-B and 153-A CRPC from Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu province.

He said 16 cases have been registered against 23 persons in Doda, 12 cases against 359 accused in Kishtwar and 15 cases against 155 accused in Ramban since 2008.