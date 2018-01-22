PATNA: More than 1.29 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor prohibition imposed by the Janata Dal-United government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar nearly two years ago, officials said on Monday.

"Since total prohibition was imposed in Bihar on April 5, 2016, over 1.29 lakh persons were arrested for violating the law banning liquor. They have been sent to jail," an official of the Excise and Prohibition Department said.

Officials said police have raided 3.87 lakh locations while the Excise Department conducted raids on another 1.96 lakh locations and seized over 14 lakh litres of foreign-made liquor and 7.48 lakh litres of countrymade liquor.

Besides, police have seized thousands of litres of spirit and hundreds of beer bottles during the raids.

According to a police report, as many as 90,803 cases were registered in connection with violation of the prohibition law.

Nitish Kumar has repeatedly made clear his commitment to implement a ban on liquor sale and consumption in the state.

"The law enforcement agencies have been directed to act tough against violators," he said.