A damaged house at Suchetgarh after shelling from the Pakistani side of the border in R S Pura Sector about 25 km from Jammu on Sunday. | PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortars at Indian positions along the International border and LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Rajouri districts overnight, a BSF officer said today.

Yesterday, a civilian was killed and two persons were injured in the Pakistani shelling along the IB in Kanachak belt of Jammu district, raising the death toll in the ceasefire violations since Thursday last to 12 and injuries to over 60.

Schools continue to remain closed along the LoC and IB in Jammu region.

"There was night-long firing along the IB in Pargwal, Math, R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors (of Jammu and Samba districts). It stopped at 0545 hours today," the officer said.

Pakistan Rangers resumed shelling along the IB in Kanachak sector of Jammu last night," he said.

Pakistan troops also resumed heavy shelling along the LoC in Bhawani, Karali, Said, Numb and Sher Makri areas of Rajouri district last evening, officials said.

Seven civilians, three Armymen and two BSF personnel have so far been killed in the ceasefire violations.

While a BSF jawan and a teenage girl were killed on Thursday, four persons including two civilians and one BSF jawan and an Army jawan were killed and over 40 others injured in the Pakistani firing on Friday.

Three civilians and an Army jawan were killed and 16 others injured in the ceasefire violations on Saturday.

BSF officials said authorities were keeping a close eye on the situation and have rushed police teams to affected areas to ensure prompt assistance to the people.

People have been asked to stay indoors and not to touch any suspicious object in their area as it could be an unexploded mortar shell, he said.

Firing from across the border started on Thursday last and has forced 40,000 people to flee their homes and take shelter in rehabilitation camps or with their relatives.