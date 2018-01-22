GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh today credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with popularising yoga in the Islamic countries.

"PM Modi is taking the country on the path of development and people respect him. Due to his efforts, yoga is getting popular and 80 Muslim countries are following 'surya namaskar' and other postures," Singh claimed here.

"Only Pakistan is not bringing any improvement in its attitude," he said.

The minister also took a jibe at former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati over "no development" in the state.

"In the last 15 years, no development work has been done.

Akhilesh and Mayawati are becoming restless after watching the development work in the state. They should work with CM Yogi (Adityanath) to make Uttar Pradesh 'Uttam Pradesh' (best state) instead of wasting energy," Singh said.

The transport minister said that the UP government will develop 18 bus stations in the state on a public-private- partnership (PPP) model.

The bus stations will have food, lodging, cinema and shopping facilities, he added.

Singh also informed that the Kasya bus stop in the pilgrimage town of Kushinagar, which attracts international tourists, would also be developed as per the international standards in the PPP model.