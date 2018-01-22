KOLKATA: Veteran CPI-M leader and former West Bengal legislator Nirmal Mukherjee has died at his residence following old age complications, party sources said.

Mukherjee, 82, died on Sunday night. He is survived by his two daughters.

Mukherjee was elected to the state assembly twice from Behala (West) constituency in 1991 and 2001.

Born in 1935, he became a member of the undivided Communist Party of India in 1957 and joined the CPI-M after the split in the CPI.

In 1985, he was elected as a councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He later served as a member of the Mayor-in-Council and was elected KMC chairman in 2005.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and Communist Party of India-Marxist state Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra have condoled his death.