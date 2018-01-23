JAIPUR: An SUV belonging to former Union minister Natwar Singh that was stolen from Gurgaon in December has been recovered, the police today said, suspecting its use in last week's firing incident in Rajasthan's Churu district in which one person was killed and two others injured.

The Fortuner car, which was stolen in Gurgaon on December 25 last year, has been recovered and seized. Its engine and chassis number have been matched with the looted vehicle, Superintendent of Police, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Himanshu Garg told PTI over the phone.

Dadri Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) inspector Hitender Singh Dangi said the SUV's registration is in the name of Natwar Singh, Congress leader and a former external affairs minister.

An FIR regarding the stolen vehicle was registered at the Sushant Lok police station in Gurgaon on December 25, 2017, the policeman said. The SUV was recovered in Charkhi Dadri on January 19, he added.

He said a team of Rajasthan police had visited Charkhi Dadri with visuals and there is a strong possibility that the vehicle was used in Rajasthan's Churu district firing incident.

Further details will emerge when any accused is arrested, Dangi said.

On January 17, a 32-year-old man had died and two others, including an advocate, suffered bullet injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire on a history-sheeter in Sadulpur town court premises in Churu district.

In the daylight firing in the court premises, three to four assailants came walking probably after parking the SUV at some distance and opened fire on Ajay, who had come for a court hearing after being released on bail a fortnight ago post two years jail term.