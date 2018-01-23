SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday issued a direction to crackdown heavily on the drug mafia in the state.

He also questioned the state home department over the poor conviction rate under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Thakur said drugs whether conventional or psychotropic were a serious challenge before the police and a concrete plan was required to tackle its trade.

Chairing a review meeting where Director General of Police S.R. Mardi and other senior officials were present, Thakur said the police should restore and rebuild its image.

"After a few cases of rape and murder during the previous government regime, the police earned a bad name. Now with the new government at the helm, the people are having more expectations. The police with its community schemes needs to win lost faith. Let not the people hesitate to seek the help of the police," an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

Showing his concern over accidental deaths, Thakur said a plan should be put in place for strict traffic rules.

"Though the interception vans can be deployed on national highways and few other places, drunken driving and driving while listening to mobiles should be checked immediately," he said.

On women's safety, the Chief Minister said the safety of women was the utmost priority of the government. On January 27, 'Guddia' helpline and 'Shakti Button Mobile App' would be launched to check crime against women.

'Guddia' helpline has been named after a victim schoolgirl, who was gang-raped and murdered in July last year. After the crime, the victim was named Guddia by the public.