KOHIMA: The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) will continue its alliance with the BJP and is likely to work out a seat-sharing pact with it, a party leader said on Tuesday.

While the NPF will go to the polls under the leadership of party President Shurhozelie Liezietsu, the party will also project Chief Minister TR Zeliang as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The NPF Central Election Committee took the decision at a meeting in Kohima on Tuesday.

The party said the decision was taken in view of the urgency to create a congenial atmosphere for the ongoing dialogue between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Issac-Muivah).

The senior NPF leader said the party had agreed in principle to seat-sharing proposal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "However, details on seat-sharing has to be worked out later as per the merits in each case."

The NPF meeting also decided to appeal to the anti-talk faction of Naga militants, NSCN (Khaplang), to resume a dialogue with the Centre.

"The NPF has decided to endorse a Nagaland Assembly resolution on the solution to the Naga issue before state elections," NPF Convener Achumbemo Kikon said.

"Winability and loyalty to the party will be the main criteria for getting ticket for Assembly polls," a senior party leader said.