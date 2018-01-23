GANDHINAGAR: All the 182 newly-elected legislators of the 14th Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday took oath as members of the House, with Pro-tem Speaker Nimaben Acharya administering them the oath of office and secrecy.

Since the Vidhan Sabha building is undergoing renovation, the ceremony was conducted at a makeshift venue in the Sabarmati Hall of Swarnim Sankul-I building, which houses the offices of Cabinet-rank ministers.

The 80-member Congress team gathered in the office of Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and marched towards the building along with supporters.

Jignesh Mevani, the Dalit activist-turned-legislator from Vadgam, said: "I will raise public issues in the House to the best of my ability. I will also demand early tabling of the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) report."

Bhupendra Khant also took oath although his status as a tribal is apparently in trouble. The Gujarat Tribal Development Committee has cancelled the his tribal certificate.

In the morning, Bhuj MLA Nimaben Acharya took oath of office and secrecy as Pro-tem Speaker in the presence of Governor OP Kohli in Gandhinagar.